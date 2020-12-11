Harold “Hunk” Johnson, 69, of Pineville, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the Middlesboro ARH in Middlesboro. He was born in Blackstar on October 12, 1951, a son of the late Junior and Edith Stuart Johnson. Hunk had been the Equipment Manager for Bell County High School Football.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Allen Johnson; his sisters, Carolyn Sue Johnson and Rickie Sue Johnson.
Hunk is survived by his daughter, Amanda Johnson; his son, William Johnson; his siblings, Van Johnson, Linda Mills, Rita Johnson, Martina Rogers, Frank Johnson, Robert Johnson, Elsie Mae Johnson, James Johnson, and Michael Johnson; special friends, Coach Dudley Hilton and Henry Rutherford; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Due to Covid 19 Restrictions all services are private. Rev. Frank Johnson presided with music by Tammy Fullington, Karri Johnson, and Katrina Johnson. Burial followed at the Pinelawn Memorial Gardens in Pineville. Pallbearers were family and friends.
The Arnett & Steele Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the Johnson Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.