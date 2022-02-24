Allen Harris was introduced as Pineville High School’s new football coach on Tuesday, first to an assembly of students at the school’s ‘Get Involved!’ pep rally and then at the school board meeting that afternoon.
Earlier this year former coach Jason Chappell stepped down to take the head coaching job at North Laurel.
“We were somewhat blind-sided with Jason deciding to leave, but we opened up the search for a new football coach immediately,” superintendent Russell Thompson told the board.
He said there were several great applicants, some that would even be considered legendary coaches and had worked in college at the highest level.
“At the end of the day I wanted someone that I felt like would be dedicated to our kids and be a consistent person who can instill the characteristics that we want to instill into our young men,” Thompson said. “After doing some research, background checks and interviews I think there was no doubt in anyone’s mind that Coach Harris was the right man for the job.
“I’m very excited to introduce him as the new head football coach for the Pineville Mountain Lions.”
Harris was previously the head coach at Lynn Camp from 2014-2020 where he complied an overall record of 33-30 and finished as district runner up in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
“I was there for eight years and Pineville is in our district. We always had heated battles and coming in here on Friday nights I always loved the town atmosphere and the flags hanging for the school, the tailgating going on and all of the school spirit,” Harris said. “It’s just a great atmosphere with great people in the Pineville community. The people here in Pineville have been great to my wife and myself so far and we absolutely love it. I’m excited to get started.”
Harris grew up in London and was a standout football player with scholarship offers from several schools, including Eastern Kentucky. Instead, he chose to go into the military after high school.
Following his service, he returned to London and became a police officer. He quickly moved up the ranks to sergeant and became a detective.
He also started coaching his son’s sixth-grade football team and was soon the head coach for the South Laurel middle school program. Harris coached middle school for 11 years and decided he wanted to try his hand as a high school coach. He went back to school to become a special education teacher and was able to join the Lynn Camp coaching staff as an assistant one year before being named head coach.
He spent the 2021 season coaching running backs at Bell County under Dudley Hilton while continuing to teach at Lynn Camp.
“When Coach Chappell decided to go to North Laurel and the job came open, I made a phone call to (Randy) Frazier and asked if I was somebody they would be interested in. He said we’d love for you to apply and it kind of went from there,” Harris said.
He added that the athletes at Pineville seem to have “that grit that I love.”
“I’m going to come in here and work hard for Pineville and establish a program that people are going to be proud of and that they’ll want their kids to play for. I want to make us a district and region contender,” Harris said. “I think Coach Chappell has done a great job the last year and Coach Frazier before that. They were both excellent coaches and I’m excited to follow in their footsteps. I think they’ve put a great foundation down for us to build on and I look forward to the next several years here at Pineville.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.