Once upon a time, in a far-off strange land, Andre and Ivan lived next to each other, but they were not good neighbors. Andre hated Ivan with uncontrolled passion. It made Andre’s stomach turn just to see Ivan smile and to hear him singing. Andre tried to make Ivan’s life as miserable as possible. He spread lies and rumors. Played his drums at two AM. He would stand at the edge of the garden and curse and mock him. Ivan finally had enough. His wife told him, “Good fences make good neighbors, so go build an eight foot privacy fence. Maybe it will help”. He built it, but it didn’t.
Andre flew into a greater rage, “Nothing will stop me. I’ll dig up that puny fence.” Shovel full of dirt after shovel full flew everywhere. Sweat soaked his shirt. Suddenly, clunk! and then clank!. The shovel hit something metal. What’s this? Did ugly Ivan put re-bar to stop me?” Not hardly. He cleared more dirt and found an old brass oil lamp. As he feverously brushed the dirt and grime off of it, we know what happened.
With the clang of a gong and a puff of smoke, the genie appeared. He composed himself on his flying carpet, crossed his legs, and folded his arms across his chest. Cupping his chin in his left hand, he pointed a fat little finger from the other hand at Andre and said, “Oh great master…”
He never got anymore words in. Andre interrupted him with shout of joy, “Oh my, oh my, my lucky day!” Visions of women and wealth, the best food and clothes, filled Andre’s empty head.
“Before you get too excited, you need to know some of the rules. Granting wishes isn’t the business it used to be. I’m tired. I’ve had a busy day. I can only grant you one wish”.
Andre sighed and looked disappointed but thought, “I’ll askfor three times as much.”
The Genie said, “There’s more. Whatever you wish for, Ivan gets it doubled.”
“Doubled! You mean if I want a million dollars, he gets two”
“That’s right. It’s been a busy day. Mrs. Genie is holding supper. I’ll be back tomorrow, same time.”
He vanished before Andre could slap his smiling mouth.
Poor Andre, he was sleepless until two AM and hatched his plan. Next day, tight on time, the Genie appeared, “Oh great master…” Andre commanded, “Wipe that silly smile off your greasy face, pig, and grant me my wish!”
“Your wish is my command, but remember, only one and doubled.”
“Stop stalling. You drive me crazy. Grant me my wish!”
“And what is it?”
“Put out one of my eyes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.