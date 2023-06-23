Uncle Luke said, “Well Molly dear, we’ll soon see what kind of man your Charles is. We cut hay today.”
Molly said, “He’ll never measure up to you, but he’s twice the man my lazy brother is.”
“We’ll see soon enough. You two have been married for a month now. Honeymoon’s over. We’ll be down in the lower meadow with seven men to do the cutting. We’ll put Charles in the middle of the mowing line. He’ll have to keep up.”
“Don’t worry Uncle, he will.”
Uncle Luke said, “You don’t look too perky this morning, you OK?”
“It’s my toothache again. I’m going over to John, the blacksmith, this evening and have him pull it.”
“You look like Charles hit you. You need to tend to that tooth. Remind Charles to sharpen up his scythe real good. We have a lot of hay to cut. You’re right about your brother. I don’t know if it’s laziness or not, but he drops out of the cutting line too often to sharpen his blade. It’s a wonder he hasn’t filed it away by now.”
“Brother claims it’s the blacksmith’s fault for not making a good quality blade. The Smith blames it on cheap steel from Birmingham.”
Uncle Luke said, “I don’t know about that. Just have
Charles down at the meadow by sunrise. Feed him a big breakfast.”
Uncle Luke left just as Charles came in from the milking. He said, “What did he want?”
“You’re gonna make hay while the sun shines. He says to be down at the lower meadow by sunrise, and make sure your scythe is good and sharp. You’re gonna work today like a man.”
Charles said, “We’ll see who the men are! Bring on the biscuits and gravy.”
Molly said, “I’ll be down at noon with ham sandwiches and apple pie. I don’t want my working man to starve.”
Charles noticed her mouth and said, “Your jaw is swollen. That tooth is sure taking its time to rot away.”
Molly said, “I’m going down to John this evening and have him pull it.”
Charles said, “Well good, that blacksmith has all kinds of talents.” He slurped the last of his coffee and cream from the saucer and went off to haying.
By noon, all the men wanted a break from the hot sun. Molly got there with a bucket of water and the lunch. She and Charles found deep shade under an old oak tree and settled on a big log to eat. However, a big copperhead also appreciated the cool shade, but did not want company. Charles bent down to pick up his napkin and it hit him in the arm. He finally wrestled it free and crushed its head under his boot. Molly knew what to do. She had to suck the poison out of the bite. But alas, she waited too long. The poison got into Charles’ system and into hers through her rotting tooth – and so the serpent killed them both!
(A short story from “Tales of Springfield Mountain”)
