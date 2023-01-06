The new year is all about a fresh start. Many people set new goals, try to lose weight, get more sleep, read more, spend less time on their phone, and the list goes on. Whatever your goals are in this new year, I hope you reach them. This week I thought I would share a recipe to help you start the year off on the right foot. Part of the reason people find it difficult to lose weight is they don’t like eating healthy food. If you can find ways to make the foods you already love healthier, you’ll stick to your goals. This meal will hit the spot when you are wanting Mexican or Taco Bell.
Healthy Crunch Wrap
Ingredients: ground turkey, taco seasoning, fat free cheese, Pico de Gallo, shredded lettuce, low carb flour tortillas, corn tortillas.
Instructions: Begin by seasoning the turkey meat and browning. Keep in mind the leaner the turkey the lower the calories. Broil the corn tortillas in the oven until crunchy.
When the meat is cooked, it is time to assemble the crunch wrap. Start with a flour tortilla, then add the turkey meat, 1 serving of cheese, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, and lastly your crunchy corn tortilla. Fold the flour tortilla shut and place the crunch wrap in the skillet to brown on both sides.
Enjoy with some hot sauce or fat free sour cream.
