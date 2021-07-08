Heather Marie Laney, age 44, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2021 while surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Bell County, KY on September 24, 1976. Heather was a loving and caring Mother, Daughter and Friend. She loved spending time with her family, especially her children, Ethan and Savannah – they were her world. Heather will be remembered by her sweet spirit and smile; she will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. She loved the parable of the Mustard Seed - “If ye have faith as a grain of a mustard seed…nothing shall be impossible unto you.” So have faith, even if it is just the size of a mustard seed and know that we will be reunited with Heather again someday.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles and Annette Robbins and Ed and Edith Simpson, uncles Randall Robbins and Charles Douglas Robbins, cousins Macy Bingham and Shane Davis, and great uncle Ed Davis.
Left to cherish her memory, her loving children who meant the world to her, Ethan Smith and Savannah Marie Laney, mother Christine Robbins, brothers Justin Simpson and wife Judith and Joshua Simpson, sister Heather Smith and husband William, nieces and nephews Felisia Judson, Austin Simpson, special niece Autumn Simpson, Stephanie Michoski, Jakob Michoski, Joplin Smith and Zane Smith, aunts and uncles Anthony Robbins and wife Kimberly, Jeff Robbins and wife Annette, Betty Hoskins and husband Paul, Johna Robbins and Rhonda Robbins, special aunts Faye Minor, Brenda Jones, Delana Miracle and Iolita Simpson, cousins who were more like sisters, Amanda Robbins, Tasha Stone, Rachel Robbins, Emily Robbins and Sarah Robbins, as well as a host of many other cousins more like brothers and sisters, great aunts and uncles, other relatives and friends all too numerous to name but whom Heather loved.
The Family of Heather Laney will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Green Hills Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment Services will be private.
Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Laney Family.
