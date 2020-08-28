Helen Foister Goodin Walker, 79 of Pineville went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Millard and Sudie Smith Foister.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Frank, Randall, Jess, Sam and Jack Foister; sisters, Viola Goodin, Katherine Miller, Dorothy Allen and Jewell O’Quin and grandson-in-law, Wesley Mason.
Left to mourn her passing are her three children, daughter, Debbie Goodin Green (Larry); sons, Michael J. Goodin (Barb) and Rickey D. Goodin (Lena); grandchildren, Adrienne Mason, Suzanne Browning (Doug), Jamie Lee Goodin, Elizabeth Hendrickson, Timothy Goodin and Joseph Goodin; eight great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren; brothers, Jimmy Foister and Fred (Wanda) Foister; sister, Terry (Ron) Blevins; brothers-in-law, Lee Goodin and Jerry O’Quin and many nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Services were at 1:00 PM Saturday, August 22, at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home. Burial was at Pinelawn Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Doug Browning, Devin Miller, Ethan Mason, Peyton Mason, Joe Goodin, Timothy Goodin, Ryan Blevins and Ron Blevins.
The family received friends on Saturday from 12:00 Noon until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which was honored to serve the family of Helen Walker.
