Well Y’all, the week is finally here when the big jolly man in the bright red suit will be coming down your chimney to deliver the joy of Christmas morning. Picking the proper cookie to serve him is so important. I’ve analyzed this a lot actually, and I think I have found the perfect solution. Santa is classic, but not always predictable, he’s warm, over the top, and gives Mrs. Claus the best kisses. He may miss her on his journey across the world though, so we need to give him some love. I’m giving you the recipe for the cookie that fits the bill!
Hershey Kiss Blossom Cookies
Ingredients: ½ a cup of granulated sugar, ½ a cup of packed brown sugar, ½ a cup of creamy peanut butter, ½ a cup of butter softened, 1 egg, 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour, ¾ teaspoon baking soda, ½ a teaspoon of baking powder, extra granulated sugar for topping, Hershey milk chocolate kisses
Instructions: Begin by preheating the oven to 375. Add the sugars, peanut butter, butter and egg to a large mixing bowl. Mix until smooth.
Stir in flour, baking soda and baking powder until a dough forms. Shape the dough into 1-inch balls and roll each ball into the extra granulated sugar, fully coating it.
Place on baking sheet and bake for 8 to 10 minutes. While they are baking, take the rapper of the kisses. Once they are done, remove from the oven and immediately press a Hershey kiss into the middle of each cookie.
