On Monday evening, The Bell County Historical Society and Museum along with Black in Appalachia teamed up to show the efforts they have put forth with digitizing the enrollment cards from the previous Lincoln School that had been stored at the Middlesboro School Central Office.
In October of 2020, Dr Tony Maxwell saw an article on the Black in Appalachia Facebook page about a project they had worked on in Elizabethton, TN, digitizing enrollment information for a school. Knowing that all of the Lincoln School enrollment cards were stored in the Central Office, he asked Superintendent Waylon Allen, about the possibility, and both he and the school board were in full support. Next Maxwell sent William Isom II, the Director for Black In Appalachia, an email. And his response included “we’d certainly be interested in talking”. At the time they were also working on an article about Ewing, VA and Middlesboro’s “Colored News” articles. Isom shared that the “relationship between the schools in Claiborne (TN), Lee (VA) and Hancock (TN) counties and Middlesboro is vast.”
From there it was a matter of speaking with the school board attorney, securing institutional permission and arranging schedules. Isom and a team of volunteers came up for several Saturdays and worked on scanning individual cards from morning to evening.
“Within a short time, William contacted us with the information to review and share. Now seeing the enrollment cards on the Bell County Historical Society website is amazing. To think that people cared enough to come help us make this resource available to everyone. It’s no longer just existing in a file cabinet, but living online for everyone to access,” Maxwell said.
Isom said Black in Appalachia was excited to be involved in the project.
“This project was a lot of work, but these thousands of cards provide a very important body of data on black life in, not only Middlesboro, but also the surrounding communities that fed into the city — Harlan County, Tazewell, Ewing, Hoop Creek & Martin’s Creek,” he said. “Because the U.S. Census records families every ten years, these school records can help expand a family’s understanding about their relatives in the in-between years; where they lived, what jobs they engaged in and what schools fed into the Middlesboro Community. Plus they have photographs of the students over the years. Hopefully by making these records available on-line and at the Bell County Historical Society they will be useful to folks with roots in and through Bell County. We’re looking forward to continuing this working relationship in whatever way we can. It’s really cool.”
If you are interested in seeing these report / enrollment cards that have been digitized you can visit Black in Appalachia’s website at www.BlackInAppalachia.org. You can also find out more about Black in Appalachia by looking up their organization up on Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and even Tiktok.
In addition Jes’Ann Givens, Director of the Bell County Historical Society and Museum, is encouraging everyone to dig in their closets and boxes in the upstairs and down in the basements for old photographs and documents the museum can use to add to their display.
“Jes’Ann has been a God send to us at the Historical Society, and I can tell you it is because of her drive and love of history to preserve the past of Bell County,” Glynna Brown said. “The Bell County Historical Society wants to preserve the history of every person and every business from the past in Bell County.” Anyone who is interested in having their items recorded, loaned, or given to the Historical Society can bring them to The Bell County Historical Society and Museum located at 207 N 20th Street in Middlesboro Kentucky.
Middlesboro City Council Member Boone Bowling, who was in attendance on Monday, said the project also ties in nicely with the city’s renovations at Lincoln School Park.
“It was a wonderful thing to see the work Black in Appalachian has done for our community with the time and dedication on their end given towards Lincoln School,” he said. “Given that Old Lincoln High School Park is about to undergo the biggest renovations we have seen to any park in town, it was humbling to get new knowledge about the history and heritage involved with this site and sparks a lot more ideas to pay tribute to the history of this site in today’s times. The park has started to be painted Royal Blue to commemorate the school and the new equipment will also reflect those same colors.”
