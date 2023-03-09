“They didn’t call her the Pistol Packing Woman for nothing,” writer Anne Shelby says about Aunt Molly Jackson, the subject of a special program Shelby will present at the Bell Theater March 23.
“She was a nurse and midwife, so she took a pistol to protect herself when she travelled the hills at night. She delivered hundreds of babies over the years, many of them in Bell County.”
According to Shelby, Aunt Molly Jackson also used her pistol to discourage her husband from visiting a moonshine still, to force a company store clerk to give her food for the camp’s starving children, and at the Battle of Evarts. She claimed to be the inspiration for the 1943 song, “Pistol Packin’ Mama.”
Asked what sparked her interest in Aunt Molly Jackson, Shelby responds, “I just liked her. She was funny and smart and big-hearted and brave. A poet and storyteller, a singer of old songs and maker of new ones. I found out she was born on Sexton’s Creek in Clay County, just down the road from where my grandparents lived and where I live now. I felt a kinship with her through the language and culture of this place. When I read her words, I could hear her voice in my head.”
Shelby portrays the pistol packing coal miner’s wife as a Kentucky Humanities Council Chautauqua character. At the Bell Theater later this month, Shelby will focus on Aunt Molly’s connections to Bell County. She will perform selections from Aunt Molly’s songs and stories, emphasizing those with local settings.
“Aunt Molly’s history intersects with Bell County history,” Shelby says. “She was at the heart of the conflict between miners and operators when Bell and Harlan were at the heart of America’s labor struggles. She met the Dreiser Committee here, and that changed her life. She lived in the Bell County coal camps. She knew that life from the inside out. Some of her best songs and stories come from here.”
The Aunt Molly Jackson show starts at 7 PM, March 23, at the Bell Theater in Pineville. Dinner at the theater begins at 6. Tickets: Show + Dinner, $35. Show only, $15. Students (Show only), $10. Sponsored by the Bell County Historical Society.
