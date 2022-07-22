I don’t know about you, but I have been on the go quite a bit lately. This means that I like to have an easy, healthy breakfast to start the day off right. One of my favorite things is yogurt, granola and fruit. It’s actually very simple to make your own granola which is healthier than the store-bought kind. You can limit the amount of sugar or types of sweeteners you use. Just personalize it to what you like.
Homemade Granola
Ingredients: 4 cups old fashioned oats, 1 ½ cups raw nuts of your choice, 1 teaspoon of salt, 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon, ½ cup of melted coconut oil, ½ cup of maple syrup, 1 teaspoon of vanilla, 2/3 cup of dried fruit of your choice.
Instructions: Preheat the oven to 350. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine the oats, nuts, salt and cinnamon in a bowl. Pour the oil, syrup and vanilla over top and mix thoroughly.
Pour the mixture onto the baking sheet and spread it out into an even layer using the back of a spoon. Bake until golden brown for 20-25 minutes.
Remove from oven and let cool. Top with the dried fruit you chose and break into chunks. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks. Enjoy!
