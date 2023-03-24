Last week was hard. The loss of my friends in a car accident was unexpected and painful. As I was thinking about what to write about in this week’s article, I couldn’t help but consider them. Caleb and Colby were fun and happy people, so I wanted to share something this week that reflected that.
Homemade Pizza Rolls
Ingredients: 1 pack of crescent rolls, 1 jar of pizza sauce, 1 pack of pepperonis, 1 pack of mozzarella cheese, ¼ cup of olive oil, 2 tablespoons of Italian seasoning, parmesan cheese.
Instructions: Preheat oven to 375. Open the can of crescent rolls and pinch together the serrated edges. Use a pizza cutter to create 8 squares of dough.
In each square add desired amount of sauce, cheese and pepperoni. Fold in a triangle shape from corner to corner and pinch edges shut creating a small pie. Repeat for all eight squares.
Place on a baking sheet and bake for 13 minutes. While rolls are baking mix together olive oil and Italian seasoning. As soon as you remove rolls from the oven, paint with olive oil mixture and sprinkle parmesan on top. Use remaining pizza sauce or dipping and enjoy.
I hope this recipe brings happiness to your home the way Caleb and Colby brought happiness to so many who loved them. Hold your loved ones tight, because we are not promised tomorrow.
