With outdoor activities being amongst the few things that can bring people together this season, I thought it would be great to share a refreshing drink that can take your bar-b-ques to the next level. Not only is this great for an outdoor get together, but it is also great for all those drive through baby and wedding showers that are happening this season. Just pour this in a to-go cup and serve with a slice of cake as your guests hand you your gift and drive away.
Homemade Watermelon Lemonade
Ingredients: 1 seedless watermelon, 8-10 lemons, 2 liters of sparkling water, 2-3 cups of granulated sugar, fresh mint.
Instructions: scoop out the watermelon from the rind into a blender or food processer. Blend until liquified and pour through a strainer to remove the pulp from the juice. Place the juice (should equal approximately 8 cups) into a large serving bowl or pitcher. Also, you may want to divide the lemonade amongst 2 pitchers because this will make quite a large amount.
Juice the lemons and strain them the same way you did the watermelon, removing the pulp and seeds from the juice. You should have approximately 2 cups of juice to add to the watermelon juice.
Add in the sparkling water and stir in the sugar. Taste while adding the sugar to find the correct balance between sweet and tart. Stir to combine mixture together thoroughly.
Serve in a cute cup that matches your décor and garnish with a small watermelon chunk and some fresh mint. Your guests at whatever event you are hosting are sure to love this drink!
