Last weekend was absolutely wonderful. The weather was perfect, the flowers were blooming, and so many people were out in their yards getting things done. At the end of a long day of lawn work, you could stand in your back yard and smell a variety of things on the grills of your neighbors.
That brings me to this week’s recipe. It is about to be outdoor cooking season, which in my opinion, is the best time of year. I wanted to give you something to inspire you to have a family get together around the firepit and enjoy a tasty meal.
Honey Soy Grilled Pork Chops
Ingredients: ¼ cup of honey, ½ cup of soy sauce, 2 cloves minced garlic, red pepper flakes, 4 boneless pork chops
Instructions: Mix the marinade ingredients in a large bowl. Add pork chops, cover and refrigerate for 2 hours.
Heat grill over medium high heat and cook until seared and cooked through. If you chose thicker cowboy porkchops, this will take around 8 minutes per side.
Let rest for 5 minutes before serving to restore juices back into meat.
Serve with grilled asparagus and a baked potato for the perfect warm weather meal.
