Early Tuesday morning, as tradition has gone for more than 20 years, the Mission of Hope trucks set out to deliver toys, clothing, food, and hygiene products to five of the rural Appalachian schools they serve. Four of those schools are in Bell County and are Yellow Creek School, Lone Jack School, Right Fork, and Bell Central.
“We were looking at schools that needed help, especially the younger kids,” Mission of Hope board of directors member Jim Montgomery explained. “We couldn’t take more than five or 10 schools at the beginning and today we serve 28.”
Yellow Creek School was adopted by Mission of Hope more than 20 years ago and over those 20 years, the program has continued to grow.
This year is much different than years before when the halls of the schools were full of happy faces as the annual Christmas delivery was made. Due to COVID-19 and restrictions that are in place, programs were not held at schools like years past, instead administrators and school resource centers will arrange to get the gifts to the students.
“A lot of time, thought and prayer has been put into the difficult decisions that have had to be made in order to continue with our 2020 Christmas Program,” Executive Director Emmette Thompson explained. “Please understand we are trying to do all that we can to not only work within the guidelines and requirements of the Schools; but also to keep our Mission of Hope Volunteers and Staff safe as well.”
The Tuesday deliveries were first of many delivery days.
“While we are disappointed that we won’t have the opportunity to visit with the students, we realize it is a special privilege to be able to serve this Christmas,” Thompson said.
Churches involved in volunteering for the event include Maryville First Baptist, Evarts Baptist Church and Shoreline Church in Knoxville.
Mission of Hope also works throughout the year to provide back-to-school supplies for every child at the beginning of the school year.
“When we first got started it was extremely difficult to walk into the school and say ‘this is what we would like to do’ and the principals would look at us and say ‘are you kidding me?’” Montgomery said. “They didn’t believe that we could do it. Sometimes I wondered, could we? But it was all on faith.”
2020 Christmas Program Distribution Items included:
• Hygiene Kit (one per child including a toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, and shampoo)
• Food Box (30% of total family units, reduced size box and items)
• No individual clothing bags (clothing items will be sent to schools with the Resource Coordinator for distributing)
• Toy Bag (one toy, candy cane bag filled with candy and evangelism booklet)
Unlike years before, Mission of Hope did not hold the annual blue barrel collection program, instead, there was a large increase on the Cyber Barrel Program for both resources and financial donations.
“I would humbly appeal to each of us to pray fervently for the students and their families and also the school staff,” Thompson asked. “And also that this health crisis will be resolved very soon.”
Thompson explained that he is proud of the Mission of Hope staff for their creativity and compassionate intent to make sure the Mission of Hope Christmas Collections, packing, and deliveries continues. with good stewardship and the realization that this year we have to change what we do and how we do it.
“Thank you for your servant hearts and support,” he said. “And all you do to help extend true HOPE.”
