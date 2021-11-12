November floods my memory with time spent in the kitchen. Thanksgiving seems to be the forgotten holiday, but the hours I have spent learning new recipes to share with my friends and family make it one of my favorites. I’ll never forget when I made my first turkey breast on my own. It gave me the confidence to try the whole bird the next year.
I encourage you to put your hands to work this Thanksgiving. Spend time in your kitchen. Learn something new that brings you joy and peace. Ponder on the first Thanksgiving and the effort made from the ones who put together that celebration. Be thankful to be and American, and let your time spent making the dish you choose honor those who have given us the opportunity to celebrate. Maybe this recipe will give you a place to start if you don’t have anything in mind.
Hot Corn Casserole
Ingredients: 1 can yellow corn drained, 1 chopped yellow onion, 1 tablespoon minced garlic, ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon dried parsley, 1 chopped jalapeño deseed, 1 box jiffy cornbread mix, 1 can creamed corn, 2 eggs, ½ a cup of plain yogurt, ½ cup of melted butter, parmesan cheese, ½ cup panko with 2 tablespoons of melted butter
Instructions: Over medium heat sauté the onion, garlic, jalapeño, yellow corn, cayenne, salt and parsley in olive oil until caramelized with a beautiful brown color.
Spray a casserole dish with cooking spray and pour the box of jiffy cornbread mix in the bottom. Top with the mixture you just sautéed, a can of creamed corn, yogurt, two eggs and melted butter. Mix all of this together in the casserole dish. Top with parmesan cheese and bake at 375 for 25 minutes.
Remove from the oven and top with the panko and butter mixture. Put back into the oven for an additional 20 minutes or until golden brown. Enjoy at your thanksgiving table.
