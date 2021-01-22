“Dad, you need to get out more, get some social life, get you a woman, a wife.”
“You’re probably right my son. Do they have them at Wal-Mart or can I get a better one on Amazon?”
“Stop your kidding. Mom died two years age. You don’t need to live alone.”
“Well, a year ago I was starting to think about it, and here came the bug. COVID shut down everything. If I ever would have met anyone, where would we go? They closed down all the restaurants. They closed the theaters. It’s hard to date with six feet social distance. She would have to ride in the back of the van or drive her own car.”
“Stop being difficult. You need to advertise.”
“Advertise? Like in the newspaper?”
“Newspaper, what is that ancient relic? You have to go on- line, on your computer. Try Facebook.”
“Facebook? That’s the place where people attack each other and tell lies, isn’t it?”
“OK, OK, this is getting us nowhere. You go to a big church. Aren’t there any good looking women there?”
“There used to be, but they closed down get togethers, no worship, no pot lucks, a year ago. I did hear that one of the women I would talk with died of COVID. Everybody wears a mask anyway. Who knows who I might be talking to? I’d like to see what I’m getting.”
“You sound like you’re shopping for a piece of property.”
“Well, you just said I needed to advertise. I’m tired of driving that old pick-up truck. I’ll trade it in for a Vette. How about that for advertising? I’ll tool around town. Cruise the Crater and have me a harem to choose from in no time.”
“Yeah, fast car and fast women. You may not want what you get.”
“Come to think of it, my son, speaking of a harem, you know in the Bible, King David got into this situation late in his life. He had been through all those wives and concubines, and Bathsheba in adultery and murder, and still ended up by himself. You know what they did? They got him a sweet young thing to keep him warm in bed”.
“That stuff is for Kings, not for commoners like you. I’m putting this in your resume. It’ll help you advertise. What do you want for the woman in it?” What would you like?”
“First of all, she should be a female, you know, two legs, two arms, two…”
“Enough Dad, I get the picture. What do you want in about yourself?”
“Well, I’m exceptionally good looking, intelligent, witty, creative, kind, have money, gentle, loving, patient, am in good health. Go get the gloves and we’ll go a couple of rounds.”
“I’ll pass on that, but you forgot humility.”
“I’m not done yet. I prefer Beethoven piano sonatas to Bach’s oratorios and Rossini’s operas to those five-hour heavy German things by Wagner. A little of Miss Dolly makes it all interesting.”
“That sounds flexible enough for any woman.”
“I have two inflexible requirements: there will be no TV, and she has to know how to cut hair. I’m tired of cutting my own.”
“You’re a genius Dad, happy hunting!”
