Howard William Napier, Jr. 51, of Four Mile, KY passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home. He was born in Indianapolis, IN on November 4, 1968 a son of Howard William Napier, Sr. and the late Marie Hubbard Napier. He had worked in maintenance at the Judicial Center in Pineville and had been a coal miner. William was an avid sportsman.
Survivors include his children, Whitney Napier and Joshua Napier, their mother, Theresa Hamilton; father and step-mother, Howard and Bridgette Napier; brother, Cleveland Dewayne Napier and Teresa Knuckles; niece, Kaitlyn Knuckles; nephew, Kevin Knuckles and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Services were Tuesday at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Engle. Burial was in the Napier Cemetery at Four Mile.
The family received friends on Tuesday at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville.
