Howard William Napier, Jr.  51, of Four Mile, KY passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home.  He was born in Indianapolis, IN on November 4, 1968 a son of Howard William Napier, Sr. and the late Marie Hubbard Napier.  He had worked in maintenance at the Judicial Center in Pineville and had been a coal miner.  William was an avid sportsman.

Survivors include his children, Whitney Napier and Joshua Napier, their mother, Theresa Hamilton; father and step-mother, Howard and Bridgette Napier; brother, Cleveland Dewayne Napier and Teresa Knuckles; niece, Kaitlyn Knuckles; nephew, Kevin Knuckles and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

Services were Tuesday at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Engle.  Burial was in the Napier Cemetery at Four Mile.

Services were Tuesday at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Engle.  Burial was in the Napier Cemetery at Four Mile.

The family received friends on Tuesday at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville.

