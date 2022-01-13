Magistrate Eddie Saylor asked Judge Executive Albey Brock what he knew about the proposed Lewis Ridge Hydro-Electric project at Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting.
“I know that the company is a legitimate company. I know that the technology is used around the world — there was a big of a misnomer to it, they’re not talking about damming up the river,” Brock said. “They create two ponds and force water through turbines between the two ponds and those turbines generate electricity.
“The technology is real, the company is real, is the project a done deal? Far, far, far, far from it. They simply have applied for a permit and now it’s going to be up to the Division of Water, Corps of Engineers and all of those folks who are involved in the permitting process.”
He added that they will have to assess any environmental impacts on the river, the basin and the flow of the water. If a permit is granted, they will still have to secure funding for the construction of the project.
“I don’t want people to think that this is coming in the next six months. They’ve applied for a permit and that process is underway,” Brock said. “I’m hopeful. From what I understand, once they fill the ponds their water usage is not that much. At this point nobody can really tell you exactly how long the process is going to take because there are so many players in that and the federal government being one of them.”
Saylor also asked Brock if he had been notified by Mills or the 109 Board that the garbage rate was going up. Brock said he had not.
Brock also gave a quick update on the Wildlife Center when asked by Saylor.
“It’s coming up out of the ground wide open. I was in a meeting with Sen. Stivers and the developers and the state budget is actually getting involved with it, so everything is super positive,” he said. “I was thinking the other day that if that thing would have opened during COVID it’s untelling if it would have made it or not. So it’s been a blessing that we’re constructing through this extended pandemic.
“We’re hoping when the weather breaks a little bit to go up there and shoot some video, have the developers up there and you can ask them questions, have the press there. There a little ahead of schedule but the timeline won’t change because they don’t want to open in their off season.”
Brock added that Boone’s Ridge will likely start advertising for jobs toward the end summer with the actual hiring taking place later on.
Saylor also asked about broadband in the county.
“Is Spectrum or KU, anybody talking about stepping up and getting involved in that?” he asked.
“Not Spectrum or KU, that’s for sure,” Brock answered. “We’ve got a pilot program going on with the Health Department and I got an email that those units are about to ship. The Health Department is identifying people without access and we’ll help them with the Starlink satellites to see how that works in this region. I’m excited about that.”
Jeromy Killion, a 10-year county employee of the county who has filed to run for judge executive, asked how employee raises were being handled.
“How are we doing that? We’re basically taking money that people have already earned and making them work for it twice and then reevaluating it in six years to see if the money is still there,” he said.
Brock that wasn’t the case.
“Once we do it, it’s done. There’s not a reevaluation that’s going to take place,” he said.
Killion also asked “how anybody could think it was a great idea to have only one ambulance run in this county?”
Brock said that wasn’t true.
“We’ve been here for 15 years. I have no problem with somebody bringing complaints,” he said. “But that it absolutely not true.”
Killion countered that the ambulance service was dependent on mutual aid from other services.
“Absolutely. We have depended on mutual aid since I’ve been here and before,” Brock said. “I need to clear something up. Jeromy has a problem with EMS. It’s not true that there’s only one ambulance running.”
Killion agreed that did have a problem with the administration at EMS and that he understood that those issues would not be aired out during the Fiscal Court meeting.
Before leaving the meeting, Killion said he had documentation that the county was only running one ambulance and Brock reiterated that that wasn’t true.
Magistrate Glenn Webb asked about the $7.25 per hour rate of pay for Court Security Officers. “I was making that cutting grass in 1975. We have intentions on moving that up don’t we?”
Brock said the Court Security was funded through the Administrative Offices of the Courts.
“They set that up for those jobs to be for retired police officers and they reimburse us minimum wage,” he said. “We have a lot of court security officers and we’re putting about $40,000 annually in to that than what we’re being reimbursed. We can pay them more, but they are funded differently.”
In other business, the court:
— hired Jordan Pankowski as part-time Court Security Officer and Samuel McMurry as part-time Paramedic;
— changed Jake Dye and Dewayne Lee from part-time to full-time Deputy Jailers;
— accepted the Sheriff’s claim sheet and the treasurer’s financial statement for last month;
— accepted checks in the amount of $364,213.71 from Sheriff Mitch Williams and in the amount of $29,542.79 from County Clerk Debbie Gambrel.
