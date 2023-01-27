In the counseling session on money and spending, it did not take long for things to heat up. I asked her if they had any Credit Card debts. She said, “Yes”, but before she could say anything more, her husband Robert, broke in, “I know what she’s thinking. She’s going to tell you that I spend too much money on fishing gear.”
I said, “Thank you for the input, but she sits right here. I want to hear what she thinks, how she feels about it.”
He said, “Won’t do you any good. We’ve been together for 18 years. I know her like a book. I know how she thinks.”
I said, “Let’s ask her anyway.”
Janet said, “As usual, he’s wrong. He’s always trying to tell me what I think and how I feel. I feel that since he does work hard all week, that if he wants to go fishing Friday night and Saturday, that’s his personal time. Some of the stuff he buys looks silly to me and a waste of money, but it’s his hobby. It would be nice if he would bring some fish home. My issue is that when I want to go shopping at the Mall with my Mom and Sister, he thinks I’m spending too much money on girlie things.”
Robert interrupted,“That’s not how I feel at all. We can afford what you buy, but your family is a bad influence on you. That sister never stops talking. Your Mom keeps telling us how to raise the kids. You need to cut the apron strings, and …”
Janet interrupted, “Now keep my family out of this. You don’t understand how we work. Look at your own! If your lazy Dad could keep a job, he wouldn’t need to keep borrowing money for gas that he never pays back. Borrowing!”
I interrupted, “Time out. Robert, you go out a get a smoke. We are on a five minute break. Janet, do your breathing exercises to relax.”
It should have been fifteen, but I had decided to imitate their violent words. It might help if they heard themselves. I said, “I know what you need and how you feel. You need to get past the petty bickering.”
Silence greeted me for an answer. I had switched from listening and clarifying to giving orders and commands as if I were God. It confused them. Listen to the hostile words I used, “I know”, as if I am that big God word “omnipotent”. I even “know” what you feel and you haven’t told me yet. I keep going and order them around. I say, “You need” and I hit them with another command, “You know what I mean, don’t you?”, which says, “you better agree with me!” In sum, I told them what to think and feel, just as they were doing it to each other.
In truth, we never know what is inside a person, what they think and feel, until they tell us. How do we learn to do that? We go first starting with the simple pronoun “I”. “I think…”, “I feel…”
