Domestic violence thrives on contradictions. “Domestic” means home and family violence. The very place that should offer safety and security. It becomes a life of terror in the night and abuse in the day. A relationship starts on the high of romantic love, but when the abuse starts, the victim gets confused and takes the blame. The abuser uses the love/guilt game to keep control and comvinces the victim that the abuse is always her fault.
Well-meaning family and friends reinforce the contradiction. They say, “There’s something wrong with you or you wouldn’t stay with him”. “You’re crazy and a hopeless case, because you keep going back to him”. Even law enforcement deputies join in the assignment of guilt, “Them again? By the time we get there, she’ll have changed her mind again. She must like to be hit.” Again, it is the victim who is judged as the cause of the abuse.
Let’s visit a victim who is trying to make sense of the confusion and contradictions of abuse. At the moment, the abuse is the worst kind – emotional. She is up first in the morning to get breakfast for her husband and three kids.
She’s standing at the kitchen window over the sink, staring at the glorious Spring unfolding outside. “What’s wrong with me?” she asks the little Chickadee singing on the branch of the old oak tree, “I try and I try. Why can’t I please my husband? He always makes me feel so…so inadequate, as if I have failed him or something. I love him. I know he loves me. I just wish he wouldn’t keep getting on my case all the time. I expect he thinks he’s trying to be helpful, but the way he does it hurts.”
Can you feel her confusion from the contradictions of abuse? She is now trying extra-hard to be a good wife and a good mother, but all she gets are put-downs. She loses every time she tries, and he has her believing that she is the problem and the cause of the abuse.
Then she tries to convince herself that the pain and hurt are not intentional on his part because, “I know he loves me”. He may have at the start, and she desperately wants to hold on to those golden memories, but the romance is over. Love is not supposed to hurt.
At the end of this little breakfast story, after he has complained that she talked too much at the PTA meeting last night, her mess in the kitchen when she cooks, her incompetence as a mother in fixing the kid’s school lunches, and her ignorance in fixing his, he finally leaves. She opens the door for him and says, “I love you”. He brushes on by saying, “Yeah.”
Now she has the whole day to figure out how to please him when he returns. She will keep trying and keep losing.
