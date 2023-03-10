It is obvious that hostility in family relations will lessen when toxic, angry, and violent aspects are removed. Arguments would stop and discussions and communication would begin. However, many toxic and violent practices hide from view as if they are normal. Couples know they argue and fight, know it’s not good, but can’t figure out the causes. Most often, the anger and violence hide in what we feel are “normal” ways of talking. Four of the five words in the title above resonate with hostility and superiority. “What” is the only neutral word.
In the workplace, when the boss, your superior, says, “I know what you need to do”, it’s an order, a command, and you obey. A partner/spouse relationship operates on a level playing field. You shouldn’t order each other around intentionally, but you do. It starts with “I know…”, which implies that you don’t. I am the expert, and you are ignorant, so submit to my authority. It is really the speaker’s personal opinion masquerading as truth and fact.
With those two words “I know”, the stage is set for the hearer to play defense, to feel resentment, to start angry juices flowing. The hearer may shut down in sullen silence or snap back. Either way, communication breaks down. The rough ride continues, “I know what you need, feel, think…” Can any of us be inside another person’s head and really “Know” what’s going on? When the speaker says, “I know what YOU..”, it is mind control. The speaker is commanding the other person to think and feel as they do. They are not YOU, even when they have the best intentions to be helpful, to show sympathy and empathy.
At the end of the funeral service, Janet, the new widow, stood in front of her husband’s coffin. Friends filed by offering words of comfort and sympathy. One neighbor woman stopped, took Janet’s hand, and said, “I know what you’re feeling. I lost my husband suddenly a month ago. Let the tears flow. You need a good cry.”
This was in COVID19 times and Janet had a mask on. She was already blotting the running mascara with tissues and a handkerchief. She was glad for the mask because underneath it she smiled and laughed with quiet joy. Her tears were tears of happiness. She said, “You don’t have a clue how I feel. I’m glad the bully is dead. He beat me every day of our married life. Now, I’m free!”
