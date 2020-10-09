October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. The violence can come physically and emotionally. Emotional assault is most often verbal. “Sticks and stones will break my bones, but names will never hurt me” is totally backwards. Verbal violence, name-calling, and put downs inflict deep and long lasting wounds. Words become destructive weapons of war used to win arguments and to keep power over another. I call these Power Words. People often use Power Words with good intentions. They want to be helpful and don’t understand when the result is conflict and discord. I call these kinds of Power Words “little foxes”. We met two of them, “You” and “need” last week.
This week we go on a fox hunt again: The fourth grade teacher came into the classroom and said, “I know you’re not going to like it, but we’re going to have a math quiz.”
That afternoon, the fourth grader came into the house, threw his math book on the floor and said, “I don’t like math!”
Mom said, “What’s happened now? Why don’t you like math?”
“The teacher said I don’t have to like it. She even said that she knew I wouldn’t like it.”
Next story: At the end of the funeral, the widow stood next to her husband’s coffin. People filed by offering condolences and little prayers. One woman stopped and said, “I know it must be hard. I lost my husband two years ago. I know how you feel.”
The new widow answered, “I doubt that Dearie. I feel happy. I’m glad the wretch is dead. He beat me for 26 years. I know how I feel. I feel wonderful and free.”
Go back through these two stories and hunt for the little fox. Watch for him in the stories to come. His name is “know”. How does he work? In the math class, a person in authority, the teacher, programmed the kids to expect a negative experience. They did. (Even though the workbook was titled “Fun With Numbers”).
With the widow, we simply do not know what is in another person’s head. We cannot “know” it. We are not them. We can only know what they think and feel if they tell us. “I know how you feel” is a command, an order, attempting to program the other to be like you. If, at a funeral, on person feels a great sense of grief and loss, they cannot assume everybody feels that way.
A couple came to me and the man started in on her list of faults. I asked him if he knew why she was like that.
He said, “Of course. I know her. We’ve been together 45 years. I know she’s this way because she doesn’t like my family.”
I said, “She’s sitting here. I’ll ask her if what you assume to know is right.” It wasn’t, but she added, “Don’t listen to him. He always talks that way. I know he likes to do it for attention.”
I said, “Whoa! You two stop the mindreading. You don’t have a clue about the other. No wonder you are here with problems. We have our counseling work cut out for us. We have to hunt and slay the little foxes.
