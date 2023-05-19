In the heat of an election, candidates sometimes tell stories or make slips that offend groups in the electorate like teachers, cat lovers, and coal miners. The flubs can cause an election loss. One candidate made such an off-the-cuff remark but the media grabbed it. It went viral on Facebook. He tried to do damage control by apologizing, “I thought the story was funny”. What happens when other people don’t think “it’s funny”?
Let’s visit the family down on the corner to find out. The grandmother had come home to visit her son and the two grandchildren - Tommy -16, and Beth -14. At the sink when they were cleaning up, Tommy asked, “Mamaw, were you poor when Dad was growing up?”
She said, “Poor? Heavens no! We weren’t rich either. I was a nurse. Your Papaw taught school. Neither teachers nor nurses made much money in those days. We owned our house, had the car paid for, went camping in the Smokies, and put your Dad and your Aunt Jane through college. Why do you ask?”
Tommy nudged Beth and whispered, “You ask her.”
She whispered back, “No, it was your idea. You ask her.”
Mamaw overheard them and said, “Ask me about what?”
Finally, Tommy said, “It’s about napkins. Did you have any napkins at the table when you ate?”
“Napkins? Well, we certainly did. We had a fine linen set we got as a wedding present. We used them at Christmas and Thanksgiving and anniversaries. Your Dad and Aunt Jane would help me set the table. I’d tell them to put the plate in the middle, put down knife and spoon on the right, then put down a folded napkin with the fork on top on the left. We had a big set of Rogers Silverplate so sometimes we added a small salad fork on the left and a soup spoon on the right. We never used them, but it made the table sparkle with all that silver. Sometimes Aunt Jane would fold the napkin so it would stand up or she might make it into a pocket triangle for the forks. Oh, sorry Tommy, I got carried away. What did you want to know about napkins?”
“I meant, did you use any napkins, the paper kind, when you were eating?”
“Why no, I don’t believe we ever did, except for picnics. Then we might have used paper plates and napkins. Why do you ask? What’s this sudden interest in napkins?”
Tommy said, “Well, Mamaw, you see, it’s like this. Mom grew up in a family that used napkins all the time. We have a napkin holder in the middle of the table. Dad isn’t interested in them, and so when we run out, he feels it’s Mom’s job to take care of the refills. Last week when we had company for supper, the holder was empty. Mom fluttered around as if an earthquake had struck. She told me to get paper towels for everybody. She felt she had to apologize, smiled and said, “I’m sorry we are out of napkins. My husband doesn’t use them, so we never have any. He grew up in a family that was too poor to have napkins.”
The guests put down their paper towels at the put down and it got quiet. Mom finally said, “I thought it was a funny story.” Nobody laughed.
