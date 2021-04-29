Back in the old days when I was young and crazy, in my fifties, I started running marathons. Other runners who wanted to try them would ask me, “What’s the best training for a marathon?”
I answered, ”It’s simple. All you have to do is to run eight miles a day. If it is your first one, then eight miles a day for two months before the race.”
I lived that way for years: Up at dawn, check the weather, cup of coffee, and out on the road. Some days I might have too many work obligations and I would miss that day. So I would do 16 miles the next day and enjoy my running day off. Some days I would do 10 and six miles to catch up, or 12 and 4. A marathon is not a hundred yard dash with starting blocks and special sprint training. If you beat the boredom, you will cover the 26.2 miles nicely.
Twenty years ago I went home for my Mom’s ninetieth birthday blast. Home is in the coal fields of NE Pennsylvania near Hazleton. (Just go up I-81 til you get there). We traveled all day Friday and would party all day Saturday. When would I do my 16 miles? I figured out a round trip starting at the Motel in Hazleton. It went down to the strip mines in Beaver Meadows, then followed the creek down to The valley and Weatherly. What goes down must come up and I would climb up Buck Mountain to Freeland and back.
At 6 AM I had my coffee and cruised on down the eight miles to Weatherly. The small town still slept and I found my road for the climb back up. I left town and went around the first curve and the world changed: the smell of gasoline and wood smoke filled my nose, radios blared, pots and pans clanged, bacon sizzled on the Coleman stoves. Tents and campers grew next to home made race cars scattered in the woods and across the field. Drivers in jumpsuits peered under hoods. An engine roared and a great cloud of blue smoke billowed up.
I asked a lady, “What is this?”
She said, “It’s the annual Weatherly Hill Climb. It starts in half and hour.”
I didn’t even stop to beg a drink. I had no choice. Up I chugged. The climb was much like going up to Chained Rock in the Park. Lots of hay bales fortified the sharp turns and curves. I saw the finish line ahead at three minutes to nine. It was humming with fire engines, ambulances, Rescue Squad, and TV cameras.
I was really proud of myself and said to the Timer, “Hey, I beat the dune buggies. Do I get a trophy?”
“You ain’t done yet buddy. There’s a one mile level across the ridge for the cars to slow down. They’ll still be doing 70 or 80. You better get going. The end is at the big field where the evac helicopter is.
At the birthday party my Mom said, “Oh, I forgot to tell you, that’s the famous Weatherly Hill Climb. They come every year to celebrate my birthday. I’ll be Grand Marshall in ten years when I hit a hundred and they let me drive.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.