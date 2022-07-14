When we have good, sweet, and wonderful memories, we often want to go back and relive the experiences. We know we can’t, but in wistful, wishful thinking we say, “Oh if only I could.” When we have guilt memories of things we said and did that were not right, were said on impulse, were hurtful, we say, “Oh if only I hadn’t said that or done that. I wish…” “I wish” what? That I could change the past. It ain’t a gonna’ happen!
My client said, “Why was I so hateful to my sister? What’s wrong with me? If only I could take my words back.”
I said, “You can’t, and stop beating up on yourself. Stop reinforcing the guilt. Other people will put you down often enough. You don’t have to do it to yourself.”
The client said, “You’re no help. If only I knew why I said those dumb things, then I would know how to change. I need insight into my problems.”
I said, “By insight, most people mean that we can learn from experience.”
“That’s what I mean. I’m a mechanic. I’ve learned to fix cars from experience. I have “insight” into engine problems.”
I said, “Nice analogy, but we are humans with feelings, not V-8 engines. There is no guarantee that if you have insight that you will change. You may wake up angry again. But watch out for pronouns. Those little buggers are dangerous. When you change if only “I” to if only “you”, then your attack on the other person you say you love begins.”
She said, “If only you had shut the gate, the dog would not be out.”
“If only you hadn’t backed into it, I would be able to close it. If only you would learn to drive.”
“If only you hadn’t gotten that DUI last week, I wouldn’t need to be your chauffer”.
He said, “If only you would stop talking to your mom forever, I might be able to talk with you.”
“That’s a joke. If only you would get off the video games, I’d listen.”
So the argument builds, built on “If only you” until he says, “If only you had stopped yackety-yacking forever, I wouldn’t have had to hit you to shut you up. It’s all your fault. You make me so angry!”
I said, “Sorry, Buddy, you make yourself angry. It’s your emotion. If you want to stop stoking the anger fires stop throwing “if only you” kindling on them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.