Ilene Fowler Mason, 92 of Pineville, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at St. Joseph East in Lexington. She was born on August 28, 1928 in Monroe, Michigan, a daughter of the late Ewell and Pearl Lester Fowler. Ilene had been a school cook at Harmony Elementary School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Cephas Mason; and her siblings, Thelmer Fowler, Lee Roy Fowler, Lonnie Fowler, and Frances Nelson.
She is survived by her son, Rick Mason; her grandson, Richard Mason; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home. Cremation Services will follow the visitation at the Arnett & Steele Cremation Center in Pineville. Ilene requested her ashes be scattered near her favorite childhood swimming hole on the Rockcastle River following her memorial services on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, which is honored to serve the Mason family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
