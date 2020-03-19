There’s quite a bit going on in the news right now about staying home and “self-distancing” due to COVID-19. I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy, and enjoying the time home with their families.
Everyone is worried about the health of their loved ones, and there is a lot of fear in the unknown with this virus. The best thing we can do is to take the necessary steps to stay healthy. If you haven’t heard, you should only go to places that you have to go to, otherwise stay home. Cough and sneeze into your elbow, and keep things clean including your hands.
This week I thought it would be helpful to share a recipe that could help boost your immune system. Eating healthy and getting the proper nutrients your body needs to function is one of the best ways to stay strong and fight off sickness!
Immune Boosting Smoothie
Ingredients: 1 cup of orange juice, 4 ounces frozen peach Greek yogurt, 1 cup of frozen strawberries, 1 cup of frozen peaches, ½ a cup of frozen pineapple chunks, handful of ice cubes.
Instructions: Place all ingredients in the blender. Blend until smooth. Pour into your favorite glass and enjoy!
There are plenty of smoothie recipes that can help your immunity right now. It’s a great way to get your kids to eat the fruits and veggies that they would not normally eat, but that are essential. Hide their greens or even carrots and cucumbers in a smoothie to make sure they are getting the nutrients they need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.