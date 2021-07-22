Imogene Wilder, 78 of Miracle, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born in Black Lick Branch in Miracle on June 20, 1943, a daughter of the late Andy and Hattie Wilder. Imogene was a believer in the Missionary Baptist Faith and had attended the Oak Dale Missionary Baptist Church. She was a fan of Nascar Racing and UK Wildcats Basketball. Imogene had been a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Dolly Wilder and Betty Wilder; and brother, Jim “Jay” Wilder III.
Imogene is survived by her husband of 53 years, Wendell Wilder; brother, James Robert Wilder and wife, Charlotte; sister, Kathy Wilder; sister-in-law, Alma McCreary; brothers-in-law, Gary Wilder and wife, Loretta, Douglas Wilder and wife, Shirley, Clayton Wilder and wife, Freda, Conley Wilder and wife, Carol, and Jason Wilder; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral services were at 8:00 PM on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. David Miracle and Rev. Clarence Ramsey presiding. Music was provided by Clarence Ramsey, Wanda Miracle, and Regina Hatfield. Burial was at 11:00 AM on Wednesday at the Sol Wilson Cemetery in Miracle. Pallbearers were Robert Wilder, Nickolas Wilder, Jerome Wilder, Thomas Evans, Eric Wilder, and Robert Underwood.
The family received friends on Tuesday from 7:00 PM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Wilder Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
