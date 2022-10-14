In recent news reports from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia has had substantial troop losses. The Dictator, Putin, announced the call-up of thousands of reserves. We have all seen pictures of the response of the people: long lines of people at the borders trying to get out. There were no lines of people trying to get in. Dictatorships promote one-way traffic – Let me out!
In Democracies, like the USA, people want to get in. In other news reports, more and more people from Venezuela are showing up at our Southern border. Venezuela in on the far Northeast coast of South America, easily more than a thousand miles from Texas. As with Russia, so with the Venezuelan dictatorship of Maduro there. It’s one-way: Let me out!
Refugees by the boat load are trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to get out of the horrors of dictatorships in Africa. Few Europeans stand in long lines to get into African dictatorships.
Over in the Pacific, few Australians are trying to “escape” from their democracy to go and live in China. North Korea has to have armed patrols on its side of the DMZ to keep its citizens from trying to get out. Many South Koreans still have family people in the North and they want to bring them out to freedom. They are not interested in living there. Dictatorships are a one-way street. People prefer freedom. The only people who want to get in are those who expect to profit from the brutality, power, and control.
In some ways, dictatorships are attractive for their simplicity. Orders come from the top and people obey – or else! Democracies, on the other hand, are messy and often contentious. Citizens are free to express their views and beliefs without fear of being tortured and imprisoned. However, in this digital age, people do get crucified regularly on social media.
I have surveyed some of the ins and outs of dictatorships around the world as if America is exempt. Power and oppression can grow here. In the USA, pregnant women are fleeing from abortion dictatorship States. Women are not clamoring to get into these States. How did this oppression grow? Abraham Lincoln wrote, “I find it strange, that in a Democracy with freedom of religion, that some religious groups would seek to make THEIR teachings and doctrine into the law of the land. They use THEIR freedoms to oppress others. Ninety years ago our ancestors fought a war to free us from the shackles of religious slavery.” In our times, he would find it even stranger that tax-exempt religious groups and Churches try to deny that freedom to parents. Abortion dictatorship States work that way, and women are on their way out of those States and the Churches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.