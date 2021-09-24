The Bell County Hall of Fame Inaugural Class will be introduced at halftime of the BCHS vs Rockcastle Co football game on Friday, October 1st, 2021.
The Bell County Hall of Fame Committee would like to announce the members of the 1st Class of Inductees:
Carson Arnette, Chuck Blank, Al Brock, John Brock, Harold Combs, Lola Delk, Doug Hammontree, G. B. Hendrickson (posthumously), Dudley Hilton, Russell Miracle (posthumously), Maci Morris, Rick Nelson, Mike Parker, Glenn Peace, James A. Pursifull (posthumously), Larry Pursiful, Eddie Saylor, Zeke Smith (posthumously), Doyle Swanner (posthumously), and Rodney Woods.
Make plans to attend to support these well deserving Hall of Fame Inductees.
There will be formal Induction Ceremony in Spring of 2022!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.