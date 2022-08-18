HOF group

The induction ceremony and dinner for the inaugural Bell County Hall of Fame Class of 2021-22 was held on Saturday at Pine Mountain State Park. Seated, from left are Eddie Saylor, Lola Miracle Delk, Diane Cox (representing her brother Doyle Swanner), Harold Combs, Glenn Peace, Rick Nelson and Doug Hammontree (also representing Zeke Smith). Standing, from left: Dudley Hilton, Carson Arnett, Shelby Stewart, Mike Parker, Al Brock, Maci Morris, John Brock Sr., Robert Miracle (representing his father Russell Miracle), Rodney Woods, Larry Pursiful, Chuck Blank and Brent Pursifull (representing his father James A. Pursifull). Hall of Famer G.B. Hendrickson was unable to attend due to the recent flooding.

