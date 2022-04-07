An inmate at the Bell County Detention Center has been charged with second degree assault after taking the keys from a deputy jailer and striking him in the head.
Phongphet Phanthavong, 42, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was booked into the jail on Friday on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Deputy Jailer Jacob Dye had taken Phanthavong from his holding cell to make his initial phone call when he started acting erratic, according to Bell County Jailer Gary Ferguson.
“He attacked my officer. Kicked him, tried to punch him, and grabbed his keys from his side,” Ferguson said. “They were fighting and he took the keys and came with an overhand and just stabbed (Dye) in the forehead. We were fortunate that he missed his eye by a few inches.”
Phanthavong remains in the Bell County Detention Center and was charged with assault- second degree. He is also wanted on other charges in Georgia.
“I’d like to commend Jacob Dye on how he handled the situation,” Ferguson added. “He maintained his professionalism and got the situation under control even though he was hurting a little bit. He managed to subdue the inmate and get him back into the cell.”
