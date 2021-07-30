The first local sign marking the USBR 21 ‘The Daniel Boone Bike Trail’ was installed along 25E in Middlesboro on Wednesday. Pictured with the sign are Pineville Mayor Scott Madon, Dr. John M. Fox (Friends of Boone Trace president), Bell Co. Tourism Director Jon Grace, Middlesboro Mayor Rick Nelson, Main Street Pineville Director Jacob Roan, Kevin Bisceglia and Sheila Durham of the Bell County Chamber of Commerce.