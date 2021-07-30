Placement of wayfinding signage on Kentucky’s new U.S. Bicycle Route “(USBR) 21: The Daniel Boone Bike Trail” has begun this week in Bell County at Middlesboro and Pineville. The installation of the signage will continue through the 10 counties and 15 communities along the route until completed later in the fall. Ultimately USBR 21, a national bike route, will connect Cleveland, OH to Atlanta, GA.
The southern portion of this 265-mile route connects Cumberland Gap National Historic Park at the edge of Tennessee to Middlesboro, Pineville, Barbourville, London, Livingston, Mt Vernon, Berea, Richmond, and Fort Boonesborough, in the heart of the Bluegrass Region. The route follows much of the “original Boone Trace”, the historic trail which Daniel Boone established in 1775. The northern portion of the bike route continues through Winchester, Millersburg, Carlisle, Blue Licks Battlefield State Park, and ends at the Ohio River at Maysville in Mason County, Kentucky.
“Kentucky is now ranked as one of the top five states with the most miles on the U.S. Bicycle Route System,” said Jim Gray, Kentucky’s Transportation Secretary. “By partnering with community members, the Cabinet has earned designation for both US Bike Routes 21 and 23, creating new north-south connections with its neighboring states. When we grow the U.S. Bicycle Route System, we’re giving residents and tourists alike greater access to a healthier transportation option.”
With the official designation of two new U.S. Bicycle Routes, Kentucky now has a total of 856 miles of connected bicycle-friendly roads, ranking them fifth overall in a list of states with the most miles in the national network.
USBR 23 connects the Cave Region of Kentucky from USBR 76 to the Tennessee border. The 109-mile route travels through the small towns and historic sites of southwestern Kentucky and connects to Mammoth Cave National Park.
Both new routes connect to U.S. Bicycle Route 76, “The TransAmerica Bike Route,” which was originally designated in 1982 and has been updated several times since, providing cyclists with multiple connected 500+ mile route options across the state of Kentucky from rural Crittenden County at the Ohio River to Elkhorn City in mountainous Pike County. All routes were designed to take advantage of low-traffic roads, allowing for a scenic and comfortable cross-state ride.
The U.S. Bicycle Route System (USBRS) is a developing national network of officially recognized, numbered, and signed bicycle routes. All U.S. Bicycle Routes are certified by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO). These new routes bring the total mileage of the USBRS to 13,470. More than 40 states are working on designating and implementing official U.S. Bicycle Routes.
“The new USBR 21 features the route opened by Daniel Boone in 1775, known as Boone Trace — the first road ever into the land west of the Appalachian Mountains, which began the ‘westward movement’ of our country. The bicycle route is a modification of the auto tour using alternate roads to make it safer and more pleasant, passing many historical points of interest along the way,” says John M. Fox, MD, President, Friends of Boone Trace, Inc. The trail route was developed over 4 years by this 501c-3 organization, working with Berea College’s Program of Entrepreneursfor the Public Good. Students researched the route and evaluated it for both safety and unique features. The approved route is designed for bicycle touring showcasing low-volume country roads, diverse terrain, picturesque vistas, and significant historic sites, including Cumberland Gap National Historic Park, Pine Mountain Resort Park, Levi Jackson Park, Fort Boonesborough, and Blue Licks Battlefield State Park.
Funding for the USBR 21 Wayfinding Signage Project was provided by $85,000 discretionary funds from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. “By providing easily found signage directions, bicycling tourists are guided to the most interesting places to experience safe, scenic riding along Kentucky’s historic byways. This approach will attract more visitors to explore Kentucky’s towns and engage in other outdoor adventures, while touring,” says Dr. Fox. “We anticipate this designation will bring in more cyclists to the Commonwealth and impact on the economy of the Appalachian Region.”
Digital maps for all designated U.S. Bicycle Routes — including USBR 21, 23 and 76 in Kentucky — are now available to the public for free, thanks to a partnership with Ride with GPS, from the Adventure Cycling website. Adventure Cycling Association, a nonprofit that provides national coordination for the U.S. Bicycle Route System, partners with AASHTO to ensure states have the resources and expertise needed for successful route designation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.