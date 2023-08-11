The Middlesboro Police Department’s investigation into the July 28 tragedy that resulted in the death of a 17-month-old female toddler is still ongoing.
Lt./Detective Barry Cowan arrested the child’s mother Erica Lawson last Sunday. She was charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter, failure to report child neglect/abuse, first-degree criminal abuse against a child under 12, and first-degree wanton endangerment.
On Tuesday Lawson waived her preliminary hearing in Bell District Court via zoom and her bond remains set at $1 million. She has been transfered to the Leslie County Detention Center.
Bell County Attorney Chris Douglas said the case will now be bound over to the grand jury.
“She will hopefully be indicted and prosecuted in the court that has jurisdiction which is the Circuit Court,” he said.
The MPD released a statement earlier this week regarding their investigation.
“Detective Cowan and joint investigator Officer Caleb Ayers have been diligently looking into hundreds of leads which have included multiple interviews. Along with evidence gathered in the investigation was DNA from subjects questioned as to their role in this incident. That DNA has been sent for testing which will assist our officers in bringing the culprits to justice,” the statement reads.
“Our department is making every effort to follow proper protocol to build a case that will assist the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office in prosecuting the offenders to the fullest extent of the law. If you have information that may contribute to this investigation, please call Middlesboro Dispatch at 606-248-3636. All calls will be kept confidential.”
Another candlelight vigil for the memory of Elena Hembree is for scheduled this Saturday the 12th at 7:30 at courthouse square in Pineville.
