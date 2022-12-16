Robert exclaimed, “Stoic philosophers! In ancient Greece! Golly, I’ve got a pointy-headed intellectual for a wife.”
Janet answered, “The trouble with you my dear husband, is male pride. You thought you had invented a NEW Invisible Religion. It’s hurt your pride to find out differently. ‘Virtue is it’s own reward’ is still a good way to live. Maybe you just wanted a recognition reward for inventing a religion without rewards.”
“Stop trying to get out of it,” Robert said. “They were Greeks. They never said that. They didn’t speak American.”
“Don’t be stubborn by obfuscating the realities, just…”
Robert cut her off, “Obfuscating the realities! Your erudition is killing me. You’re speaking Greek like your Stoic friends. You haven’t heard some of the other advantages of my Invisible Religion. It has solved hypocrisy, persecution, and the terrible rewards system. I’m trying to help people with their religious lives. It would really help with prayer.”
Janet said, “Your good intentions can be the road to Hell, but go on. I’m all ears.”
“That Hell business doesn’t fly in invisivle religion. Rewards don’t matter whether Heaven of Hell. They’re part of that passing judgement and condemnation game.”
“I stand corrected. On to prayer we go.”
“In prayer, people believe they are talking with God, but it’s a one way street. God never answers the phone. Then they say that their prayers GO UP. How far do they have to go? With modern astronomy, the end of the sky where Heaven is supposed to be gets farther and farther out there and hardly UP People are often uncomfortable about praying in public. They don’t know the prayer lingo very well. With my new way, the invisible presence can be here and everywhere, all around us, even in us. Invisible doesn’t mean not-real or imaginary. We are part of it and it is part of us all together. It sets us free to pray with words or without them. Our thoughts and desires are shared.”
Janet said, “You might have something there. Are you saying that prayer is an awareness of our connection with everything whether we talk or or do not use words?”
“You got it lady.”
“Any more benefits of invisibility?”
“Oh yes, it eliminates anthropomorphisms, but that’s a big hunk of letters. We’ve got to eat supper first and we’ll get to it later. I’ve already blessed the food.”
“I didn’t hear you.”
“Invisibly, of course.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.