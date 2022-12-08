“I’m going to invent a new religion”, said Robert.
Janet said. “I didn’t know I was married to a stand-up comic!”
“I really mean it. I’m serious this time.”
“That scares me even more. When you get serious, all kinds of craziness results.”
“Are you going to listen to me or not?”
“You win. So tell me what’s wrong with the religions we have already. Some of them have been around for thousands of years.”
“That’s exactly what I mean. They are OLD! We need new blood, new ideas. All those followers of the old beliefs are hypocrites. They never do practice what they preach, and then they try to force the rest of us to follow their half-baked ideas.”
Janet said, “I know who has half-baked fantasies, so tell me what your religion-without-hypocrisy will look like.”
“First of all, it would have no doctrines, creeds, or official teachings. See, If you don’t preach anything, or believe anything, then you don’t have to worry about keeping the rules or being a hypocrite.”
“Sounds like a do-it-yourself religion. Lots pf people are already that way. They don’t believe much of anything.”
“Don’t act religious and pass judgement until you hear the rest. My new religion would also be invisible. It would stop persecution. Many terrible things have been done in the name of religion, but if the preaching and practice were invisible, then those other bad guys could not find you.”
Janet said, “OK, you have solved hypocrisy and persecution. What do followers of this new religion get? Why would anyone want to be invisible? Are there rewards, like heaven, or blessings?”
“You are a step ahead of me. In my new religion, you get no rewards. Will there be blessings or happiness? Maybe, maybe not. Will there be eternal rewards? It doesn’t really matter. In my new world, we don’t have someone like a Divine Score Keeper, judging our every thought and action. We are free to do good. Our rewards are self-created.”
“Well finally, Robert, my genius, you are getting around to something for us to do. Tell me how to live this marvelous thing.”
“In my new religion, we do good because it needs to be done. That’s it. The invisible part is that we do it without expectation of recognition, reward, or even thanks. Good things need doing, so we do them – period.”
“Dear Robert, your ‘new’ religion sounds wonderfully needed in our times, but it is hardly ‘new’. In Greece, a couple of hundred years before Christ was born, your new, invisible, religion existed. The Stoic philosophers taught, “Virtue is its own reward.” It’s obvious, how could you see an invisible religion? You don’t, you just do it!”
