Irene Wright, 67 of Stoney Fork, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was born in Stoney Fork on May 11, 1952 a daughter of the late Jerome and Lucy Brock Caldwell. She believed in the Pentecostal Faith and had been a warehouse worker at Polygram Group Distribution.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Wright; brothers Jarvis, David, Dewey and Carl Caldwell; sisters, Evelyn Helton, Lilly Helton, Judy Ellen Bailey and Allifair Jones.
Survivors include her children, Linda Sue and Bobby Dale Whitehead, Ada Zhand, and Randall and Kathy Elliott, Pam Wright, Susan Wright, Kathy and Ted Savage; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Sonny Caldwell, Floyd Caldwell, Jimmy Ray Caldwell, Lawrence Caldwell, Arthur Caldwell, Baxter Caldwell, Jerome Jr. Caldwell, Jeffery Caldwell, Ralph Caldwell and J.C. Caldwell, Christine Blevins and Ada Mae Helton and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Private Graveside services will be held at Caldwell-Brock Cemetery, Stoney Fork, KY with Rev. Donald Wilson.
Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the family of Irene Wright.
