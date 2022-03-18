This week is a special week of celebration across the nation and across the pond. It’s St. Patrick’s Day, so get out the green and avoid those pinches!
In honor of these lucky celebrations, I thought I would share a good old fashioned Irish recipe. It is something that would be fun to make with the kids and enjoy with some Irish grass fed butter.
Irish Soda Bread
Ingredients: 4 cups of all purpose flour, 4 tablespoons of sugar, 1 teaspoon of baking soda, 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, ½ stick of cold unsalted butter diced, 1 ¾ cup cold butter milk, 1 extra-large egg lightly beaten, 1 teaspoon grated orange zest, 1 cup dried currants or raisins.
Instructions: Preheat the oven to 375 and line a pan with parchment paper.
Combine flour, sugar, baking soda and salt in a bowl. Add the butter and mix with an electric mixer until butter is combined.
Lightly beat the buttermilk, egg and orange zest together in a measuring cup. Slowly add the buttermilk to the flour mixture. Mix until combined.
Coat the currants with 1 tablespoon of flour and add to the dough.
Dump the dough onto a well-floured Surface to knead a few times and form into a round loaf.
Place the loaf onto the sheet and cut an X on top. Bake for 45-55 minutes. When the loaf is done, it will have a hollow sound when you tap it.
Serve hot with your Irish butter and enjoy!
Also, if you are looking to extend you St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, come join us for the Downtown Gold Rush in Middlesboro on Saturday March 19th. There will be food, fun, and music for all to enjoy!
