The dog days of August suffocate us. It used to be that a demonstration of “hot” meant you could fry an egg on the sidewalk. However, with global warming, that sidewalk business is now cool. Here in the mountains with the high humidity and the now higher temperatures mean that you can boil an egg outside.
Here is how one man put that fact to good use. By computer modeling he found that if you dropped an egg in a tiny parachute from 8729 feet, it landed in a net as a soft-boiled three-minute egg. He perfected the accuracy of the landings and saved his restaurant business by providing breakfast from the sky for his customers. He did really well because COVID-19 social distancing was automatic when the eggs came to your house.
His brother out in Arizona had a different heat problem. The humidity was so low that nothing boiled in the air. The heat was so high that eggs got hard boiled in the refrigerator. Not to worry – he researched the internet and found that if he put a steak in a wire basket attached to a drone, it would arrive at the customer’s house “rare” if it started at 5050 feet in the air; “medium” at 10,100, and “well-done” from 15,1500 ft. He saved his food business.
However not everyone appreciates the hot, hot days. It’s been hotter than Hell and old Satan himself decided he better see God about it. When he went into the presence of the Almighty, God said, “Well, look who’s here! Are you walking up and down the land again? I thought I took care of that when I won the bet on my faithful servant Job. What kind of lies are you here to tell me today?”
“Oh, magnificent creator, full of wisdom and power, merciful beyond all mercies, omnipotent and just, unchanging…”
God interrupted, “Cut the flattery! It’s been 3,000 years since we last met and it sounds as if you are the unchanged one. What do you want?”
“It’s the heat Sir. Hell is being invaded by good people because it’s cooler than on top. New people are moving in. We have a housing shortage. I have no place to put the sinners you sent to me. Even some old dead saints are trying to come down from the hot clouds and make Hell a retirement community. Hell is being corrupted by goodness. I can’t stand it. I’m going to be forced to live up on red-hot earth. You are God, can’t you do something?”
“This is a topsy-turvy world in these times of global warming and the coronavirus pandemic. Things look all backward and upset and we are in the new normal, but there is progress. Hell is becoming nicer and you are going to have it worse as you suffer super heat on top. Sounds like my game plan is working.”
