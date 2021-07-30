“Hey Billy Boy, get off your duff and get down town. They finally got some lawn mowers in.”
Billy opened one eye from the recliner and said, “Oh woman, do I have to? A man can’t get no rest around here. They better be riding mowers.”
“I don’t know what they are, but the lawn is a jungle out there. The grass is 8 inches high and still growing.”
“How did we ever get so much of it? I knew I should have planted corn. All I do is cut it, fertilize it, water it, so it grows faster so I can cut it more often. It’s a conspiracy by the Toro people.”
“Conspiracy or not, we’ve got to get it cut. It’s in our Association contract and the neighbors are afraid property values will go down if we don’t keep it cut.”
“Well, let them come and cut it! Who has those things? I’ll call and see. I’m not gonna get a push mower. That’s too much like work.”
“They’re at Hardware down at the Mall.”
Billy called and came back, “They’ve got zero-turn riding ones, $2600! Twenty-six hundred dollars so I can ride back and forth once a week to keep the neighbors happy. Who ever invented lawns anyway?”
She took his head in her hands and murmured, “Silly boy, it’s not the neighbors, it’s me you’ve got to keep happy”, and she kissed him.
“I’m on it! Where are my shoes?” and they lived happily ever after on top of the lawn and not under it.
Billy had a good question, “Who ever invented lawns?” Not long ago gasoline mowers did not exist and even further back, lawns did not exist – except for the rich and royal and they kept sheep to cut the grass.
In 1950 I was in high school and got a job cutting a dentist’s lawn. I used a push reel mower. By today’s standards, the lawn was not very big. It took me 2-3 hours to cut it. For big places like golf courses, they put 6-8 reels in a gang pulled by a tractor.
Back in Colonial America, lawns were rare. Any available land was used to grow food, not grass. In many other parts of the world, people build walls around their houses, not open spaces. With constant wars and upsets, security came first.
In old England, the rich and royals built walls too, but around their estates. The open grassy spaces were inside. They used sheep to keep the grass cut, sold the wool and ate the mutton. The rich got richer, just keeping the lawn mowed. (It didn’t cost them $2600 plus gas!) In America, we imported the lawn idea as if every home in suburbia was a British castle, but we forgot the sheep.
I do not own a lawn mower. Most of the open space around my house is used for food production. Some grass does grow between the garden and the pasture fence. I cut it once a month with the Bush Hog and use the cuttings for mulch. It’s not as valuable as wool and mutton, but the grass does help me grow more food not more grass.
