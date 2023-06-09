There are great grilling season recipes out there. Kabobs, steak, seafood, and even breakfast on the Blackstone just to name a few. One thing you need no matter what you are grilling is seasonings. Yes, you can always use the old faithful salt and pepper, but you can also open a whole new world of flavor.
This week I thought I would share with you a recipe that can be used every week to add flavor to whatever it is that you are making. If you have a garden like me, you can gather your ingredients fresh. If not, head on down to the farmer’s market and support your local farmers and gardeners.
Italian Brown Butter
Ingredients: 1 stick of unsalted butter, 4 cloves of minces garlic, ½ a shallot minced, 2 teaspoons fresh sweet basil, 1 teaspoon fresh oregano, 1 pinch of sea salt, 1 tablespoon olive oil.
Instructions: Begin by mincing all ingredients and setting aside. Place a skillet over medium low heat. Add the shallot, garlic, and olive oil to the pan. Sauté until the aroma is released and shallots are a bit translucent or for 2-3 minutes.
Add the stick of butter to the skillet. Let the butter melt and begin to sizzle. Add herbs and salt. Let the butter brown, making sure not to burn.
Once butter is browned and you can smell the nuttiness, add to a glass bowl to cool in the fridge.
Use the butter to flavor anything you wish for your summer cooking. Enjoy!
