I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving. Whether it was virtual or in person, spending time with family and friends is always special. I share recipes throughout November that related to Thanksgiving, and now it’s time to bring some Christmas cheer to your table!
This year has been difficult for everyone. Seniors have not gotten to play their last year of sports like they normally would, family members can’t visit their loved ones in the nursing homes, people have lost their jobs and so much more. But don’t forget, Jesus Christ is the reason we are celebrating this season, and he is by our side through these trying times.
I think today’s recipe is something that will be fun for you and the kids to do together. It’s full of great flavors and a fun activity for the little ones.
Italian Cheese Ball Snowman
Ingredients: 2 packages of cream cheese, 2 cups of shredded mozzarella, 2 teaspoons of garlic salt, 1 teaspoon of Italian seasoning, 4 oz of chopped pepperoni, 30 Ritz crackers, grated parmesan
Instructions: Set the cream cheese out to soften to room temperature. Once cream cheese is softened, mix together with finely chopped pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, garlic salt and Italian seasoning. Place in the fridge and allow it to firm up.
Crush the Ritz crackers in a plastic bag and add parmesan cheese to crackers. Cover a baking sheet with plastic wrap and pour cracker and cheese mixture on it in an even layer.
Roll the cream cheese mixture into two balls. One ball should be slightly bigger than the other. Roll the cream cheese mixture balls in the cracker mixture making sure each ball is fully coated. Stack the balls on top of one another making the shape of a snowman.
From here you can have your kids decorate the snowman. Some ideas are the use olives for the eyes and buttons, carrots for the nose, pretzel sticks for the arms, etc. Once decorated serve with Ritz crackers or cover in plastic wrap and serve later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.