Ivory Begley Jackson, 98 of Ingram, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the ARH of Middlesboro. She was born March 2, 1922 at Tinsley, Kentucky the daughter of the late Andy and Mittie Begley.
She was also preceded in death by sisters, Linda Brown, Barbara Lay, Mary Begley and Rachel Begley; brothers Joe Willie, John Raymond, and Charlie Rice Begley; her husband of 71 years, Charlie Jackson; special daughter and granddaughter, Carolyn Jackson Flynn and Erika Hope Flynn; her sons-in-law, Michael Mills and Jerry Centers, her father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Mary Jackson.
Left to cherish many precious memories of an amazing mother are her children, Peggy Centers, Sandra Mills Jones (Joe) and Bobby Charles Jackson; grandchildren, Brandon Jackson (Jennifer), Justin Flynn (Ashley), Cody Mills (Starr), Lauren Jackson, Peyton Frost and Marcus Jones; her great-grandchildren, Cole Flynn, Raylan and Channing Jackson. She also had “other special daughters” Sandy Lefevers, Jeanette Goodin, Marian Bailey and Regina Brock and special niece, Frandlynn Wyrick; special nephew, Mike Good and sister-in-law, Louise Partin.
A Very devout Christian, she was an 80+ year faithful member of the Greasy Creek Baptist Church, where she served in many capacities. A quiet, soft-spoken individual, Ivory led by example, thus becoming a mentor to many, many people.
Ivory found great joy in life’s simple things, clouds, trees, birds, animals, her flower and vegetable gardens, her furry friend and companion, Buddha, and especially the laughter and antics of her beloved great-grand boys.
She is also survived by many, many special friends, neighbors and extended family too numerous to mention individually. She loved greatly and will be missed by all who knew her.
A special thank you to Dr. Martha Combs-Woolum for her years of excellent care.
Due to the increase of the Covid-19 virus all services were private. Private burial services were in the Begley Cemetery.
