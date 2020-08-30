After going 8-4 in Larry French’s first year as their head coach, the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets are happy to be back on the field and getting ready to play the 2020 season.
French remains a bit cautious of how the COVID-19 could affect things once the season gets going.
“Let’s just hope each day gets better as we get closer to that kick-off date. You never know what might happen with this pandemic stuff,” he said. “We’ve got to get better in a hurry, that’s for sure. We don’t have a whole lot of time to get better but we’re out here working and we’re having fun so that’s a good thing.”
The biggest question facing the Jackets this year will be how they replace Jabari Kyle. The senior led the team with his big play ability from multiple positions on offense and ranked among the state leaders in touchdowns.
French said the key will be sticking to the game plan and finding new playmakers.
“We’re just trying to run our offense and defense and put in a few new wrinkles and find some playmakers. If we can do that I think we can have a successful year,” he said.
The Yellow Jackets open the seaosn on Sept. 11 at Harlan and will also visit Pineville, Morgan County and Breathitt County before their first home game on Oct. 9 against Leslie County.
