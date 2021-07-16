“We’ve got a long way to go. We’ve got a bunch of young folks that are playing; they’ve got to learn and this is a good way to teach them,” Coach Larry French said. “We’re getting some good competition and we’ve got our coaches out there working with them as we go along. We’re not ready to play a 7-on-7 tournament but this is a good teaching tool for our secondary and for our quarterbacks and receivers. We’re going to continue to do this at least a couple of times a week until we get shoulder pads and get down to where we’re playing a little bit of football.”
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Fiscal Court approves Opioid Settlement Agreement
- Middlesboro man charged with shooting half-brother
- Pedestrian killed in accident on 119
- Jackets host Knox Central for 7-on-7
- Gone Fishing
- Weeknight Meatloaf
- Saturday morning fire destroys Dorton Branch home
- Pineville Kiwanis present annual scholarships
Most Popular
Articles
- 3 charged with trafficking meth
- Donna Mills retires from Community Trust Bank in Pineville
- Pineville woman killed in Tn. crash
- Golden Ticket Cinemas now open at Middlesboro Mall
- Friends of the Shelter at Gap Creek Coffee House July 13
- Blackstone Fajitas
- Bell Co. grand jury returns indictments
- Dewey Scott Schultz, 55
- Alleged shooter in 2019 death back in custody after judge revokes bond
- Heather Marie Laney, 44
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.