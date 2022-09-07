The Middlesboro Yellow Jackets flashed big plays on offense and force five turnovers on defense as they pulled away for a 49-26 win over Garrard County in Friday’s Veteran’s Appreciation Bowl.
Junior receiver Kam Wilson caught three touchdown passes and returned an interception 55 yards for another score to lead the way. Cayden Grigsby, Vincent Smith and Jack Yoakum all scored touchdowns and combined for 340 rushing yards in the game.
“The kicking game got us good field position sometimes, we threw the ball a couple of times to get us in scoring position and we had some long runs tonight and that was a change to what we’ve been having,” MHS coach Larry French said. “We’ve been having to nickel and dime everything and tonight we made some big plays. Cayden had a big one there in the first half, Jack had some nice runs and Vinnie had some nice runs.”
Wilson got Middlesboro off to a fast start as he returned the opening kick 60 yards to the Garrard 26. After a false start and a short run by Smith, Grigsby flipped a screen pass out to Wilson who made one defender miss and was gone down the right sideline for a 29-yard touchdown. Petra Sin’s kick made it 7-0 with 10:59 to go in the first quarter.
After a long kick return of their own, the Lions drove down to the Jacket 15, but Landon Coffey, Tristan Hatfield and Richie Logan all had tackles for loss and a fourth down pass went incomplete as the Jackets forced a turnover on downs. The teams traded turnovers the rest of the quarter with Hatfield recovering a fumble and Logan intercepting a pass for the Jackets.
Late in the first quarter Middlesboro Bryce Bowling and Garrard County’s Mason Sulla were ejected for fighting.
“That irritates me to get a kid thrown out and they get a kid thrown out. (Sulla) is a heck of a player, he makes a big difference in their defense and offense. That’s a tough way to play a football game,” French said. “Our kids kept their heads up and got some things done. Brandon (Herrell) stepped in there and did a great job at center for us, we’re pretty proud of him. That’s really the first action he’s got all year.”
After trading punts, Middlesboro forced a turnover on downs as Logan stopped a run short on 4th and 2.
One play later Grigsby dropped back to pass, rolled to his left, found an opening in the Garrard defense to the right and went 73 yards for a touchdown. The big play put the Jackets up 14-0 with 4:52 to play in the first half.
Grigsby came up with an interception deep in Middlesboro territory to keep the Lions off the board going into the break.
Garrard got on the board early in the third quarter as Justin Parson hooked up with Hayden Elleman for a 42-yard touchdown pass and Zak Dailey’s kick make it 14-7.
Middlesboro answered with a long drive featuring Smith. The sophomore back broke a pair of 12-yard runs and took a screen pass for an 18-yard gain down inside the 20. A Grigsby run took the ball to the one and Smith punched it in from there to make it 21-7 midway through the third quarter.
Wilson came up with his interception on the next Lion possession and cut all the way across the field and dove through a pair of tackles into the end zone to complete the 55-yard touchdown return for a 28-7 MHS lead.
Malachi Simmons scored on a three-yard run with 47 seconds to play in the quarter to bring the Lions within 28-13.
Wilson hauled in a deep ball from Grigsby for a 43-yard touchdown with 10:49 to play in the fourth quarter to stretch the lead to 35-13.
Parson hooked up with Elleman again on the next Garrard possession for a 41-yard touchdown to trim the lead to 35-19.
The Lions tried an onside kick, but Xavion Sheehan fielded the ball on the run and got past the coverage for a 51-yard return down inside the 10. A few plays later Grigsby found Wilson in the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown pass and the lead was back to 42-19 with 7:23 to play.
Terrance Brooks recovered a fumble to stop Garrard’s next drive deep in Jacket territory. Yoakum broke a 66-yard run to get Middlesboro in scoring position and a few play later he scored on a 10-yard run. Sin’s seventh extra point of the night made it 49-19 with 3:00 remaining.
Elleman returned the following kick 64 yards for a touchdown, but 49-26 was as close as the Lions would get.
Grigsby had a long return of his own on the following kick. Smith and Yoakum both ran for first downs and the Jackets ran out the clock for their first win of the season.
“I don’t know, we just seemed to play well defensively in the first half and our offense stunk it up. Then we came out in the second half and kicked off to them and let them have two big plays and they scored to get back in the ball game,” French said. “Then offensively, we answered. It was good to see our kids make plays tonight. We’ve just got to find a way to clean things up.”
Grigsby completed 7 of 9 passes for 108 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson had four catches for 79 yards and three TDs.
“Kam had some big plays. He played well at times and he went to sleep a couple of times on defense,” French added. “We’ve just got to get our kids focused on every play and if we do that I think we’ve got a chance to play well the rest of the year. We’ve got build on this and keep working.”
Smith ran 17 times for 141 yards and score and also caught two passes for 25 yards. Grigsby added 113 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and Yoakum ran it five times for 87 yards and a TD.
Brooks and Logan both had ten tackles in the game with Logan adding an interception and Brooks recovering a fumble. Hatfield and Joey Manning both had seven tackles with Hatfield also recovering a fumble. Grigsby and Wilson also had interceptions in the game.
For Garrard County, Parson completed 7 of 18 passes for 110 yards with Elleman catching five passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Simmons ran for 171 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.
Middlesboro (1-2) visits Lynn Camp on Friday while Garrard County (0-3) visits Western Hills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.