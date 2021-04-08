Junior Tyler Harris struck out eight while allowing five runs on three hits over 4-2/3 innings to earn the win in Tuesday’s 11-10 victory over Jackson County. Harris kept the Generals off the board over the final two innings after Middlesboro scored eight runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to take the lead.
Middlesboro (2-1) trailed 8-0 after four innings and 10-8 after the top of the fifth before pulling out the win to advance to the semifinals of the 13th Region All ‘A’ Tournament. Monday the Jackets downed Williamsburg 19-4 in the first round.
“We got down 4-0 against Williamsburg and had to battle back. Tonight, we got down 8-0 and the coaches didn’t say anything to them. We just let them ride and stayed in and battled,” MHS coach John Smith said. “They showed a little character and grit. I thought Harris came in and threw well, we’ve just got to get ahead of hitters. I’m proud of them for the way they battled back, but I told them they can’t keep doing this to me.”
The Jackets will host Barbourville on Thursday in the semifinals and if they win will host either Pineville or Lynn Camp on Friday for the championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.