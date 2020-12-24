Jackie Louise Barlow, 68, of Pineville, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in London. She was born in Clinton, Tennessee on December 18, 1952, a daughter of Rufus Barlow and Esther Osborne Matthews. Jackie had been a nurse’s aide at Pineville Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her father, Rufus Barlow and her brothers, Larry Barlow, Sr. and Robert Matthews.
Jackie is survived by her son, David Barlow and his fiancé, Heather Lambert; her mother, Esther Osborne Matthews; her grandchildren, Richard Barlow, Landon Barlow, Serenity Barlow, Christian Downam, and Gracey Downam; her siblings, Bill Barlow and his wife, Deborah, Michael Barlow and his wife, Teresa, and Johnny Matthews; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral services were at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral home with Rev. C.O. Messer presiding. Burial was held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 21, 2020 at the Pinelawn Memorial Gardens in Pineville. Pallbearers were David Barlow, Chris Barlow, Terry Barlow, Myles Holley, and Justin Freeman.
The family received friends on Saturday at the funeral home from 12:00 PM until the funeral hour.
The Arnett & Steele Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the Barlow Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
