The Bell County Detention Center is the oldest jail building in Kentucky used as a jail. On the other hand, it is no different than our most modern jails. It is over crowded. The County needs a new jail, but let’s not do it like in Central America, in El Salvador.
A recent news report tells us that their new President promised to end the terrorism of the gangs there. To do this he took dictatorial powers and suspended civil rights and arrested tens of thousands of SUSPECTED gang members. He was not worried about housing all these men. He built a megaprison to hold 40,000 inmates. It has eight buildings surrounded by 37 guard towers. A cell is not a small room with bars for a door. The President is proud of his facility and shows inmates like stabled cattle, 200 to a “cell”, stripped to their underwear, with hands zip tied behind them. “These are bad men, and deserve their punishment”, the President says. But the war on gangs meant military and police sweeps of barrios and journalists, members of the opposition party, ordinary citizens, and many teens.
Polls show that 90% of Salvadorans support these extreme measures. At the same time few of them realize that they are under the same rules. They have lost the right to assembly, that their social media is monitored by the government, and they can be kept indefinitely without trial.
Instead of the dry statistics of a news report, let’s visit a family there. In a barrio in El Salvador, a weary Juan unlocked the front door. He came in, threw his school backpack down, and went into the tiny kitchen to get something to eat. “Hi Mom,” he said. “You still home? I thought you were on the second shift this week.”
Maria answered, “They’ve closed down the line again for two weeks. They say they can’t get parts, but I don’t know about that for sure. It used to be that the gangs would close us down until the owners paid them off. The new President has cracked down on some of the gangs, thank the Lord, but now it’s the soldiers that need to be paid to protect us from the gangs.
The Gringo owners are getting tired of it and may close down the whole place. Right now it’s no work, no pay for two weeks. I don’t know what we will do. We may starve to death slowly. You do get fed at school boy, so pack it in then. Let’s not talk anymore about it. How was school today?”
Juan said, “About as usual, only two fights, both between girls. Geez Mom, they pull hair, scream and scratch. Sometimes guys use a knife, them girls have ten of those sharp things. They scare me.”
Mom said, “We’ve got to eat. Here’s my last ten pesos. Go down to the Bodega and get tortillas and beans, and bring me the change.”
“Should I take the 45?”
“No, take 38, I don’t have shells for the 45.”
Maria went to the window and watched her boy hurry down the street. “It was only three blocks, but who knew what might happen? The new President has declared war on gangs, but we are caught in the crossfire. Juan is 16. The military acts like every teenage boy is a gang member. They throw them in jail just for being a teen.”
The authorities can grab Juan off the street at any time and he will become one of the 40,000.
